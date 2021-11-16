St. Peter man charged with sexual assault

Nov. 16—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knows.

In September a woman reported Dean Anthony Pena II, 33, told her she couldn't leave his residence. He then sexually assaulted her, physically forced her to perform a sex act on him and blackmailed her into performing another sex act, a court complaint alleges.

Pena was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

