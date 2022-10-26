St. Peter man convicted for sexual conduct with minor

Oct. 26—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor this week in Nicollet County District Court.

Anthony John Bruner, 39, pleaded guilty to the felony charge and had a second criminal sexual conduct charge dismissed.

The conviction stems from a criminal complaint stating a 15-year-old girl told police he sexually assaulted her in July.

Court records indicate Bruner received a 180-day jail sentence in Nicollet County, along with a four-year stayed prison sentence on the condition he meets supervised probation requirements.

He received credit for 90 days already served in jail and will likely serve 60 of the remaining 90 days based on good behavior. His conditions as part of the plea include completing a sexual offender treatment program and having no contact with the victim or the victim's family.

