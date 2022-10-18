St. Peter man faces child porn charges

Oct. 18—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces eight felonies for alleged dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Terry Edward Davis II, 34, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court. One felony count is related to dissemination of the material, while the seven other counts are related to possession.

A criminal complaint alleges an investigation found 87 sexually explicit images of children on a laptop seized from his apartment, with more images reportedly found on his phone.

The investigation reportedly began in March when the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received information from KIK, a messaging application, about an account flagged for sharing videos depicting child pornography.

An agent with the bureau reported the KIK account was linked to an email belonging to Davis, according to the complaint, and referred the case to the St. Peter Police Department.

Police went to Davis' residence with a search warrant on March 14, and they said they found a cell phone under the couch after Davis claimed he hadn't had a cell phone for years.

Speaking with a detective, Davis reportedly said a guest must've left the phone at his residence and denied knowing about any child pornography on devices in the residence. The detective said Davis later admitted the phone belonged to him.

Davis said he joined groups on KIK pertaining to "questionable pornography" and used the app to receive and share the material, according to the complaint. He reportedly told the detective that, to the best of his knowledge, none of the content was child pornography.

