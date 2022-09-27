St. Peter man faces child porn, solicitation charges

Sep. 27—ST. PETER — Charges filed in Nicollet County allege a St. Peter man solicited a child to engage in sexual conduct and possessed child pornography.

John Michael Swan, 48, faces 12 felony charges related to the allegations. Ten are related to child pornography possession, while the other two are related to solicitation and describing sexual conduct to a child. The charges were filed Monday.

The investigation started in May when a St. Peter Police Department detective received a tip about a Dropbox account containing child porn linked to Swan, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant reportedly turned up multiple explicit videos in a folder in the account on June 13. Another search warrant was used on his residence June 28, at which time Swan allegedly indicated he thought the police were there to investigate conversations he had with a minor girl.

Swan reportedly accused a woman of trying to get him in trouble and he denied having anything to do with child porn.

He later conceded he may have received child porn from a person posing as a female on a messaging app, according to the complaint, but he didn't look at all the files that were sent to him. Police reported he later mentioned a second person who sent him files, and although he did open a file containing child porn once, he told them he immediately deleted it.

Investigators seized multiple phones, other devices and storage cards from Swan's residence. The recovered items were later found to have 564 files identified as "child abuse" materials and 387 files deemed "exploitive" materials, according to the complaint.

In July, two people talked to police about Swan's communications with the minor girl, who one of them thought was 13 at the time. A review of Swan's cellphone, completed in September, reportedly found more child porn along with 16,717 messages between Swan and the girl between January and June.

The messages reportedly included Swan instructing the girl to delete their conversations, which were sexual in nature. Police spoke with the girl, who confirmed she had ongoing communications with Swan including requests for her to send explicit videos, according to the complaint.

