St. Peter man faces child porn charges

May 23—ST. PETER — A criminal complaint filed Friday in Nicollet County alleges a St. Peter man possessed and disseminated child pornography.

Gerald Edward Timm, 51, faces two felonies for possession of pornographic videos and photos of minors and one felony for disseminating pornography in Nicollet County District Court.

The complaint states a member of child exploitation and internet crime task forces contacted a St. Peter police detective Jan. 13 to report Timm had used a file-sharing network to download and disseminate child porn.

The detective used a search warrant to seize electronic devices at Timm's residence Feb. 1. Timm reportedly told police there shouldn't be any child porn on any devices in the residence, but over the years he'd gone to websites that he didn't intend to visit containing "suspicious" content.

Results from a forensic examination of his seized devices May 18 allegedly turned up 226 images and 43 videos containing child pornography, according to the complaint.

Further analysis reportedly found a person logged onto Timm's laptop on Nov. 5 to conduct personal banking before downloading a program used to access a peer-to-peer sharing network. The task force reported the laptop was the source of child pornography available to download for others on the sharing network.

St. Peter police officers arrested Timm on Friday.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola