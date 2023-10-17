St. Peter man faces murder charge related to overdose death

Oct. 17—MANKATO — A St. Peter man faces a murder charge for his alleged role in a woman's drug overdose death in Mankato in June.

Brent Charles Tesch, 39, was charged with felony third-degree murder Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaints states Tesch called 911 on June 2 to report his girlfriend, 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Baker, had overdosed.

An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office reportedly showed Baker's cause of death was mixed drug toxicology, with positive results for amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, THC, fentanyl and norfentanyl.

Tesch spoke with a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent at the scene, according to the complaint, and said he had seen Baker in the morning and then found her slouched over a weight bench when he returned around 4 p.m. Her phone was missing.

On the day prior, Tesch reportedly claimed to have gone to the Jordan area or Chaska to fish. He denied knowing where her phone was but provided his phone, leading to an agent pointing out there appeared to be deleted messages.

A search warrant on his phone later turned up messages between the two in the early morning hours of June 2.

Baker texted him that she had a terrible headache, the complaint states. He responded he had some "China whit (sic)" to help a headache — "China white" is a slang term for fentanyl or heroin, according to the agent. She said "K yes please its (sic) miserable."

Before calling 911, the complaint states that Tesch called someone else and reported he had found Baker dead. The person told Tesch to call 911.

Tesch reportedly also told the person that Baker hadn't felt well that morning, but he denied giving her any controlled substances. The person reported Tesch saying he had thrown out the drugs.

The investigation led to agents meeting up with Tesch again on July 25. He indicated he had actually gone up to the Twin Cities on the evening before Baker's death to pick up heroin.

After bringing the heroin back, the two smoked, went to bed, and he thought she was still asleep when he left for the day the following morning. Tesch reportedly said he scored the drugs to make Baker happy, but she "must have stolen the fentanyl from him and that she must have done too much."

He reportedly told agents he smashed her phone after finding her and then threw the phone out a window on his way to St. Peter.

In the interview, Tesch stated he "never wanted to hurt nobody" and if a jury finds him guilty "then okay."

Tesch's initial appearance in court is set for Oct. 26.

