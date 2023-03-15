St. Peter man pleads guilty to child porn possession

Mar. 15—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

Gerald Edward Timm, 52, is set to be sentenced on two felony counts related to possession of the material on April 17 in Nicollet County District Court.

His guilty plea agreement indicates he'll receive a stay of imposition, meaning no prison time, and additional terms will be determined by the court after a pre-sentence investigation.

Timm was initially charged in May after a child exploitation and internet crime task force member alerted St. Peter police to file-sharing on Timm's electronic devices in January, according to a criminal complaint. A forensic examination later reported finding numerous images and videos on the devices containing child pornography.

Police said Timm initially told them there shouldn't be any such material on his devices, but he had unintendedly visited websites containing "suspicious" content over the years.

Along with the possession charges, prosecutors dropped another charge accusing him of disseminating material.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola