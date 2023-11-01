St. Peter man sentenced in child porn case

Nov. 1—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man recently received a jail sentence related to possession of child pornography while a dissemination charge was dismissed.

Terry Edward Davis II, 35, was convicted of two felony child porn possession charges in October in Nicollet County District Court.

Court records indicate he'll serve at least 60 days in jail minus four days credit for time already served. Two consecutive two-year prison terms will be stayed for five years, meaning he won't serve them if he successfully completes supervised probation.

Davis' charges stem from an investigation in 2022 in which law enforcement received a tip from an online messaging application about explicit images of children being shared by an account linked to Davis. A search warrant reportedly turned up the images on Davis' laptop and phone.

He initially denied owning the phone before admitting to it, according to a criminal complaint.

