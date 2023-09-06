St. Peter woman receives probation for drug charge

Sep. 6—ST. PETER — A St. Peter woman had one drug charge recently dismissed and would have another dismissed upon completion of probation.

Jasmyn Jeane Black, 18, received three years of supervised probation during sentencing in Nicollet County District Court. The dismissed charge was for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, while the charge to be dismissed upon probation is for drug possession.

Along with probation, Black served and received credit for 15 days in jail.

Black was reportedly one of three people charged in March after a traffic stop by Drug Task Force agents in St. Peter. Agents reported finding counterfeit oxycodone pills.

A criminal complaint states Ethan Samuel Eugene Newton told agents Black was not involved in any drug sales. Newton was charged with conspiracy to sell drugs.

The third person, Calista Lilly Barnes, also was charged with conspiracy to sell drugs and a warrant is out for her arrest, court records said.

