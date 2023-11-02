St. Petersburg 15-year-old fired about 20 shots at 2 people near 49th Street, police say

St. Petersburg police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he fired about 20 rounds at two people on Halloween.

The boy, who the Tampa Bay Times is not naming because of his age, is facing two charges of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of violation his probation, according to a news release issued by police on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shots were fired just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 49th Street and 19th Avenue S.

The two people who were fired upon were able to run away and no one was injured. Police said the people involved know one another.