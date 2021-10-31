St. Petersburg boxing match shooting leaves one dead, four injured

One man is dead and four other people were injured during a shooting at a boxing match in St. Petersburg on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the Skyway Plaza, 1079 62nd Ave. S, where a “temporary outdoor boxing ring” had been set up in a back parking lot, according to a news release from St. Petersburg police.

The news release noted that about 200 people were at the gathering.

An “altercation between two groups occurred and several shots were fired,” the release states.

Police said one man died at a hospital from injuries sustained during the shooting. Four others, two men and two men, also were shot, police said.

Police said detectives are questioning several people. Anyone with information about the incident can call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.