St. Petersburg College offers new mental health program for law enforcement
St. Petersburg College is offering a new mental health program that aims to help first responders and police officers. It's an applied mental health certificate that falls under a bachelor's degree. The program gives law enforcement the tools needed to deal with mental health issues. ABC Action News spoke to Jonathan Vazquez about the new course. Vazquez is the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association president. He also served in the military and is currently on the St. Pete Police force.