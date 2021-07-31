St. Petersburg couple arrested on child sexual abuse charges, police say

Officers arrested a couple Friday on charges relating to sexual abuse involving children after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Jason Wienrich, 31, gave permission for detectives to search his electronic devices, police said. Investigators found pictures of child sex abuse victims and of his partner, Alicia Stevens, 26, according to the department.

One video showed Wienrich performing a sex act on a child, police said.

Officers have accused Wienrich of two counts of sexual battery involving children younger than 12, possession of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Police also accused Stevens of three charges, according to the department: lewd and lascivious molestation, use of a child to engage in sex and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Investigators said they have found the children involved in the case and made sure they are safe. Wienrich and Stevens live on Grove Street S near 42nd Avenue S, according to booking records from the Pinellas County Jail, where both were being held on Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers asked anyone with information to call St. Petersburg police at (727) 883-7780.