St. Petersburg couple arrested after man found living outside in ‘squalor,’ police say

A St. Petersburg couple has been arrested after authorities say an intellectually disabled man was found living behind their house in what they describe as “squalor.”

The man’s caretaker, 56-year-old Jeffeth Garvey, and Garvey’s live-in girlfriend, 59-year-old Antoinette Mundy, were arrested Wednesday, according to a Thursday news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. Their arrests follow a joint investigation by the agency and the Department of Children and Families.

The non-verbal 22-year-old man was forced to sleep outside, according to the release, and sometimes stayed in a makeshift shelter. He had not bathed and “was covered in feces.” Arrest records indicate he slept on a couch in the backyard.

The man was not allowed inside the house, according to a witness mentioned in the arrest report. The same witness also said that although the man was provided food, he “prefers to eat trash from garbage cans.”

The news release does not provide the relationship between the couple and the 22-year-old, but arrest records indicate the man is Garvey’s son.

Pinellas County jail records list an address for the couple on the 900 block of 13th Avenue S.

Garvey and Mundy both each face a charge of neglect of a disabled adult, according to St. Petersburg police. Records show Garvey and Mundy were being held in jail Thursday with bond set at $5,000 each.

Times staff writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.