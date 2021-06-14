St. Petersburg couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of domestic violence and suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.

A man and a woman are dead in what St. Petersburg police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called at about 8:40 a.m. Monday to a home in the 5000 block of 40th Avenue N to conduct a welfare check. They found the couple who lived there dead inside from gunshot wounds, police said.

“The preliminary investigation points to a murder suicide,” police said in a news release.

Police said they believe Ronald Arthur White, 58, shot his wife, Bobette Marcella White, then shot himself.