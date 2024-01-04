St. Petersburg’s First Friday block party will return after all

After announcing last month that the popular First Friday block party in downtown St. Petersburg was suspended indefinitely, organizers announced on social media that the event has been saved and will go on this week thanks to new sponsors.

For more than 20 years, on the first Friday of every month, traffic would be stopped on two blocks of Central Avenue for a party featuring live music and vendors selling beer and food. When it started, downtown wasn’t nearly the busy destination it is now, and the party is credited with drawing a wide range of ages to the monthly gathering.

The event was put “on pause” in November and December as organizers said they were in need of sponsors to come to the rescue, since it costs close to $12,000 each month to pay for closing the streets, policing, insurance and staging.

Earlier this week, organizers posted on the event’s Facebook page that it is coming back this Friday, Jan. 5, thanks to sponsors CMK Construction and My Florida Bathroom, as well as Forward Hospitality, owners of the nightclub Goodnight John Boy and Western-themed bar Welcome To The Farm.

“First Friday St Pete is back and we are ready to rock!,” the announcement said, noting that the 6-10 p.m. event will have party band 22N performing.

Music producer 22N Force Productions and Tampa Bay Nightlife TV restarted the block party in early 2022 after a pandemic pause.