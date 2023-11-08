St. Petersburg gang member raped girl, 14, in vehicle, police say

A 26-year-old man who St. Petersburg police describe as a gang member has been arrested on a charge that he raped a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle, court records show.

St. Petersburg resident Darzaughn Williams was arrested on Tuesday and booked at the Pinellas County jail, where he was being held on Wednesday. Bail information was not yet available.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams forced the girl to remain in a vehicle and “through fear and intimidation” raped her. The incident occurred about 2 a.m. on Sept. 2. The location of the incident was redacted from the report.

The report states that Williams gave the girl $40 after the rape “instructing her the money was to keep her silent and to not tell anyone what occurred.”

The detective who arrested Williams wrote “gang member” on a line in the arrest report that is meant for aggravating or mitigating factors. A gang name was not included.