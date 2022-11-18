St. Petersburg girl arrested in summer crash that killed 2 teen passengers

The St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested a teen girl in connection with a car crash that killed two teen passengers this summer, arrest records show.

Nikia Killens, 17, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of driving without a license causing death. Authorities said Killens crashed a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous into a power pole in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue S in the Child’s Park neighborhood on Aug. 5.

The teens killed in the crash were 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown and 18-year-old Brice Lewis.

Killens suffered minor injuries and was treated at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

According to court records, the Buick became airborne and struck the power pole on the passenger side after Killens sped through a stop sign at about 50 mph and hit a raised intersection. The speed limit in the neighborhood is 30 mph.

Killens got out of the car and began screaming for help, according to an affidavit. Several bystanders helped pull Brown and Lewis from the car.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where she was later pronounced dead.

Killens’ bail was to be set at $30,000, according to her arrest warrant. Information on her detention status was not available in court records Friday evening.