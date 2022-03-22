St. Petersburg landlord accused of exposing self to delivery drivers accepts jail sentence

A St. Petersburg landlord accused of exposing himself to food delivery drivers has pleaded no contest to his charges and accepted a sentence that includes 60 days in jail, according to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office.

Samuel Boutros, owner of the historic Kress building in downtown St. Petersburg, pleaded no contest to five charges on Friday: three counts of exposure of sexual organs and two counts of committing a lewd act. He has been ordered to turn himself in April 4 to begin his sentence, said Acting Chief Assistant Attorney Frank Piazza.

Boutros, 37, and his criminal attorney, David Little, did not return phone calls placed to them on Tuesday seeking comment.

Piazza said Boutros’ sentence also includes 60 days of alternative sentencing — similar to house arrest — and three years of probation. Boutros will also be required to attend sex offender counseling and any treatment prescribed during such counseling. He must also refrain from contact with the victims, delete delivery apps from his phone and is not allowed to view pornography, Piazza said.

Boutros will be required to take an annual polygraph test and waive his search and seizure rights so his probation officer can inspect his electronic devices for delivery app usage and pornography.

The sentence is subject to change if Boutros does not turn himself in on April 4, Piazza said.

The incidents for which Boutros pleaded no contest took place between October 2019 and March 2020. A delivery driver reported a fourth incident to St. Petersburg police in April 2020, records show, but she could not be reached to see if she wanted prosecution, so the case was not pursued.

According to police reports for each of the incidents, delivery app drivers would arrive at the Kress Building with food or drink orders for Boutros and find him nude. Prosecutors believe Boutros may have exposed himself to at least 11 drivers.

Boutros had also been accused of other sexual misconduct beyond the recent criminal case. A tenant who lived at an apartment building Boutros owned sued him in federal court in March 2020. In the lawsuit, she accused him of pressuring her for nude photos and sexual acts after she fell behind on rent.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigated Boutros in 2019 after his ex-wife said she found videos on his computer of her daughter nude or partially undressed from their home security system. Deputies served a warrant at the home but didn’t find evidence of child pornography or anything else criminal.

Boutros previously told the Tampa Bay Times through a lawyer that the incidents with the delivery drivers were misunderstandings. He also denied sexual misconduct involving his stepdaughter and the tenant.