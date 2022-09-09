St. Petersburg local councilors who asked Duma to prosecute Putin for treason are summoned to police

The deputies demanded the removal of Vladimir Putin from power

The appeal to the State Duma concerned Russia’s failed invasion of Ukraine.

According to the document, the war is costing Russia its “combat-effective army units,” while “young working-age citizens” are dying, further exacerbating the country’s economic problems.

The resolution also points out that Russia’s border with NATO has more than doubled, while Ukraine is getting ever more modern weapons – both explicit failures of Putin’s so-called “special military operation.”

“Therefore, we ask the members of the State Duma to indict the Russian president for treason and remove him from his post,” the document goes on.

Smolinsky councilor Dmitriy Palyuga said that he and his colleagues would face charges on allegedly committing “actions aimed at discrediting the government.”

