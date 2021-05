ST. PETERSBURG — A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested Tuesday in a stabbing that left his mother with serious injuries, police said.

Jabari Kalonji is in custody and charges are pending in the stabbing of 53-year-old Pamela Yerby-Cole.

Police found the victim after they were called about 8:50 a.m. to a home at 2330 49th Street S. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital.