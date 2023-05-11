St. Petersburg man accused of homicide now charged in 2 rapes, 1 at cemetery

A St. Petersburg man accused of stabbing a woman to death in an alley is now accused of committing two rapes, including one in a cemetery, in the year prior to the slaying.

Tommy Stephens, 52, was arrested in March in connection with the stabbing death of Jona Waller, 34. Police said he met her in an alley south of 255 37th Street N on March 17 and stabbed her to death. Her body was found later that day. Stephens was arrested a week later on a murder charge.

Now, police say they have evidence Stephens committed two rapes prior to the killing. One occurred on Feb. 16 when Stephens went into a woman’s room while naked and raped her, detectives said.

The other case occurred on April 18, 2022, when police said Stephens followed a woman at the Royal Palms Cemetery at 101 55th St. S in St. Petersburg as she went into an encased tomb. Stephens grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and raped her, police said. The woman later distracted him and fled, police said.

Since his arrest in March, Stephens has been held at the Pinellas County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing case and is scheduled for arraignment on May 22.

Police are asking that anyone who has experienced a similar sexual attack or has information about these particular incidents contact them at 727-893-7780, text “SPPD” plus any tips to TIP411.