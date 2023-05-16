St. Petersburg man accused of stealing endangered tortoises, rare books

A 46-year-old St. Petersburg man has been arrested after authorities say he stole two endangered Galapagos tortoises, rare books and comic books from several locations across Florida.

Joshua McCarty-Thomas was taken into custody after detectives serving a search warrant at his home, located at 2435 10th St. S, discovered one of the missing tortoises dead in his freezer and the other alive in his yard, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The juvenile Galapagos tortoises had microchips, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials scanned the chips and confirmed they were the same tortoises that had been stolen from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine on Nov. 30, 2022, police said.

Each tortoise is worth about $10,000, according to the release.

In a Facebook post announcing the theft last year, the zoo said the tortoises had been born there in 2017 and were part of a captive breeding program at the facility. The rare reptiles “require special diets and supplements,” officials warned in the post.

Galapagos tortoises can weigh up to 600 pounds when fully grown and could live for 150 years.

St. Petersburg police say McCarty-Thomas also faces commercial burglary charges in connection to rare book thefts committed at two St. Pete businesses: Haslam’s Book Store, 2025 Central Ave., on Dec. 16, 2022, and Lighthouse Books, 1735 1st Ave. North, on Oct.15, 2019. In each instance, the value of the stolen books was said to be in the thousands of dollars.

In addition, an arrest warrant for McCarty-Thomas has been issued stemming from a store burglary in Ocala in which “valuable comic books worth thousands of dollars were stolen,” according to the release, which said that “other cases are pending.”