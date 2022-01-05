St. Petersburg man arrested in downtown attack on woman

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested and accused of sexually battering and attacking a woman after a verbal altercation on Sunday in South Straub Park, according to police.

Jerry Baker, 36, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery with a weapon, battery, petit theft and armed robbery by sudden snatching.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Ken Knight said Baker and the woman got into a verbal altercation over who would pay for food that Baker had purchased for the two of them. The verbal fight escalated into physical violence, Knight said.

According to his arrest affidavit, Baker and the woman were in South Straub Park, which is at 198 Bayshore Drive NE and near the entrance to the St. Pete Pier, when he punched the woman in the back of the head and in her face around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Baker pushed the woman to the ground and took a black knife with a skull on it from her front pocket, police said. He then told her he would take whatever she had, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say he also sexually battered the woman, then took her purse, which contained a black wallet with her credit cards, birth certificate, Social Security card and other items, totaling about $220 in value.

Baker was booked in the Pinellas County Jail on Sunday night. His bond was set at $175,000, including a $150,000 bond for sexual battery, a $10,000 bond for battery, a $10,000 bond for armed robbery and a $5,000 bond for petit theft.