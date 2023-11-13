St. Petersburg man arrested in shooting death of roommate, police say

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his roommate earlier this month in St. Petersburg, police said Monday.

Relatives called authorities after discovering Julius Moore, 74, dead inside his home at 1033 19th Ave. S in St. Petersburg on Nov. 5.

Jimmy Lee Mathews, 55, was arrested at Tampa General Hospital on Nov. 6 and booked into a Hillsborough County jail the following day, jail records show.

Mathews, who was Moore’s roommate, faces a charge of second-degree murder, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release Monday. He is being held without bond while awaiting transfer to a Pinellas County jail.