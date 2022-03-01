St. Petersburg man faces 1st-degree murder charge in killing of mother of 2

A 26-year-old St. Petersburg man has been arrested in the death of a 23-year-old mother of two who was standing in a crowd when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said Tuesday evening.

Arnieceia Milton and her boyfriend were at an outdoor gathering on 16th Street South when investigators say Tyree Lamons Bell fired shots at them from a moving vehicle on Nov. 15, 2020 — killing Milton.

Bell had gotten into an argument with Milton’s boyfriend at another location earlier that evening, and it is believed that the young mother was an innocent bystander, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Bell was named as a suspect the day after Milton was shot to death, but authorities had not been able to locate him until now.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Bell Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, the release said.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail and faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm, jail records show.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.