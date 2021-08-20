St. Petersburg man faces charge of leaving scene where motorcyclist was killed

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a charge that he left the scene of a crash in December in which a motorcyclist was killed.

Michael Wayne Broughton, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the crash, which occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at 62nd Avenue N and 55th Street, arrest reports state.

Broughton was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Bail was set at $50,000 and Broughton was being held at the Pinellas County jail Friday.

Pinellas Park police said Jason Prine, 45, of St. Petersburg, was killed in the crash. Police said Broughton drove a pickup truck away from the scene without providing his information or rendering aid to the victim, reports state.

Witnesses told officers that a small, dark-colored pick-up truck with whitewall tires was seen leaving the crash scene.

An assistant public defender has been appointed to represent Broughton and has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.