St. Petersburg man faces murder charge in mother’s death

ST. PETERSBURG — A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man faces a murder charge after his mother was found dead in their home on Sunday, police said.

Jontrell Willie Collins was arrested later the same day and booked into the Pinellas County jail on a second-degree murder charge, records show.

According to an arrest affidavit released by St. Petersburg police, family members of 60-year-old Harriet Owens called police after they were unable to reach her. Officers went to her home at 5055 3rd Ave. S on Sunday morning, ordered Collins to exit the house and and found Owens dead inside.

Collins used his fist and an unknown weapon to beat his mother and mortally wounded her, according to the affidavit. Some of Owens’ wounds indicated she tried to defend herself during the attack, the affidavit states.

Collins, who was living at the home with Owens, was questioned and arrested. Police redacted a portion of the arrest affidavit that states what Collins told investigators.

Records show Collins was being held in jail Monday and his bail amount had not been set.

