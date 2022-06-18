St. Petersburg man faces murder charge after shooting

A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man faces charges of second-degree murder after shooting a 40-year-old man on Friday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a call near 2900 15th Ave S. that shots had been fired around 6:24 p.m. Friday, according to a media release.

Police said two men had an altercation in the driveway of a Mel-Tan Heights home before the suspect, Anthony Simmons, shot the victim. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Simmons was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.