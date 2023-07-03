St. Petersburg man faces murder charge in death of mother’s fiancé

A 26-year-old St. Petersburg man punched his mother’s fiancé, in April, leading to the man’s death months later and a murder charge, police said.

Michael Wood, 26, was originally charged with aggravated battery after the April 10 incident that resulted in the hospitalization of 37-year old Kenneth McMurray, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. After McMurray died from his injuries on Sunday, police amended the charge to second-degree murder.

Wood and McMurray got into an argument on the sidewalk outside the family’s home on the 2300 block of 15th Ave. S, according to an arrest affidavit. Wood struck McMurray in the head at least twice with his fist, knocking McMurray unconscious, the affidavit states. McMurray fell backward and struck his head on the sidewalk, causing a severe brain bleed.

In an interview with police, Wood admitted to punching McMurray, according to the affidavit.

Wood was being held Monday in the Pinellas County Jail, records show.