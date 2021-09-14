St. Petersburg man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Pinellas Park killing, police say

A 31-year-old Pinellas Park man is dead and a 33-year-old man from St. Petersburg has been arrested in connection to his death, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

A possible homicide at the Cortland Gateway apartment complex, located at 9505 49th Street North in Pinellas Park, was reported at around 1 a.m. Friday, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find a victim, according to Sgt. Roxanne Pohl, a spokesperson for the police department.

A short time after that, Pinellas Park police learned that the body of an unidentified man had been found in St. Petersburg, Pohl said.

Working together, the Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg police departments were able to identify the body as that of Dravode McDade. Investigators said that McDade was killed in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park detectives said the investigation led them to a suspect in McDade’s slaying: Rodney Sales. McDade and Sales knew each other, Pohl said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sales, who had fled to the Miami area, police said.

Sales was arrested on a first-degree murder charge by Miami-Dade police, and he will be extradited to Pinellas County, according to the news release.

Anyone who has information regarding McDade’s death is asked to contact Sgt. Roxanne Pohl at 727-369-7864. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-973-TIPS.

