St. Petersburg man found guilty of murdering ex-wife whose body was never found

CLEARWATER — Andelka Morariu disappeared in 2020 and has never been found, but a Pinellas County jury on Friday put a partial end to the mystery.

After deliberating for about an hour, a 12-member jury convicted George Morariu of first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of his ex-wife, 62-year-old Andelka Morariu.

Immediately after the verdict, Circuit Judge Philippe Matthey gave George Morariu, 63, the mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The verdict came after four days of testimony in a trial in which prosecutors had to land a conviction without what is usually a key piece of evidence: the victim’s body.

During closing arguments on Friday, assistant state attorneys Elizabeth Constantine and Elizabeth Traverso went over the evidence that they argued showed George Morariu planned to kill his wife, shot her in the head at close range when she came home from work on Feb. 28, 2020, then early the next morning dragged her body to the trunk of her car and disposed of it somewhere.

“This was an execution,” Constantine said.

Until the trial, George Morariu, who represented himself with a public defender on standby, maintained that he didn’t know what happened to his ex-wife. But during his closing argument, Morariu indicated that if he did have something to do with his ex-wife’s death and disappearance, it wasn’t murder.

“The most they can prove is a heated argument, maybe an accident, which is excusable homicide,” said Morariu, 63.

George and Andelka Morariu had divorced in 2018, but she eventually moved back into the home on the 1300 block of 81st Avenue North, in the Gateway neighborhood. One of Andelka Morariu’s sisters reported her missing on March 2, 2020, after she didn’t show up for work at her job in the finishing department at Catalent, a pharmaceutical company in St. Petersburg.

A St. Petersburg police officer came to the house and spoke with George Morariu, who said that he and his wife had gotten into a fight and she’d left the house on foot. He said he was the only person at the house when she got home. The officer noted Morariu had scratches on his face.

Surveillance video captured by two cameras on a home across the street showed Andelka Morariu arrive home from work in her white Hyundai around 7:42 p.m. on Feb. 28. About 30 minutes later, the same security system recorded three distinct noises that sounded like gunshots.

Early the next morning, the cameras captured a person making multiple trips to the trunk of Andelka Morariu’s car. The person, who walked with a distinctive limp, laid a sheet or tarp into the trunk, then dragged something to the car and lifted it into the trunk.

Prosecutors noted that George Morariu had said he had a hip replaced that caused him to walk with a limp like the one seen on the video. A neighbor also identified the person on the video as Morariu.

During an interview with investigators, they say George Morariu consistently referred to Andelka Morariu in the past tense.

Police executed a search warrant on the home on March 3. In a bedroom, investigators found a small amount of blood spatter on one wall and some small bone fragments. They also found a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, owned by George Morariu, that had his DNA on it and a small amount of his ex-wife’s blood on both the exterior and interior, indicating she was shot at close range, authorities say.

“He went to great lengths to clean the house up but forgot to clean the gun,” Traverso said.

Andelka Morariu’s blood was also found under a tile near the rear sliding door of the home, on some pavers outside the back patio and in the trunk of her car.

And in George Morariu’s car, investigators said they found one of most crucial pieces of evidence: a plastic Publix bag containing a piece of his ex-wife’s cranium and a damp, blood-stained T-shirt bearing her employer’s logo, like the one she wore to work. The skull fragment had lead on it.

A forensic anthropologist testified the fragment would have required a large amount of force to be separated from the skull, such as from a gunshot, and would have exposed Andelka Morariu’s brain.

Dr. Kailee Imperatore of the District 6 Medical Examiner’s Office testified that an injury causing such a fragment would likely be fatal even with immediate medical attention. Imperatore determined the manner of death was homicide by unspecified means.

During closing arguments, Traverso held up the fragment in a gloved hand.

“You know she’s dead because you can literally hold the last known part of her in your hand if you wanted to,” she said.

To prove George Morariu planned the killing, prosecutors presented evidence about how he tracked his ex-wife’s whereabouts and made anonymous calls to her employer — lying about her having an affair with a coworker and having sex in the bathroom at work. The employer found the allegations to be unfounded, and George Morariu found that out on Feb. 28, 2020.

Morariu “was a controlling, jealous man — and on that date he felt like he lost control,” Traverso told the jury. “He lost control because Catalent decided through all the investigation they did that they were going to close this case out, so he could no longer continue to embarrass her at work and make all these other allegations.”

Police searched for Andelka Morariu with a helicopter, divers and dogs. When a witness reported seeing an alligator with what might have been a person, investigators trapped and killed the animal to search the contents of its stomach. Nothing was found.

Police arrested George Morariu on a charge of second-degree murder about a month after his ex-wife’s disappearance, but prosecutors charged with him first-degree murder. Jurors also had the option to find Morariu guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

During his closing argument, Morariu, who has been in jail since his arrest, said it doesn’t make sense that he would kill his wife with his own gun.

“I could have killed her with my bare hands,” he said. “I would never shoot her, even in self-defense.”

Ankica Devaul, one of Andelka Morariu’s sisters, addressed the court after the verdict.

“He took my sister’s dignity, he took everything that she worked for and that wasn’t enough,” Devaul said. “He had to take her body. But the only thing he couldn’t break was the sister bond that we have. When the time comes to die, I wish he dies in pain.”

Devaul said she knows George Morariu won’t ever disclose where her sister’s body is “because he doesn’t have any soul left.”

Morariu chose not to make a statement after the verdict.

Constantine told the Tampa Bay Times she wished investigators and prosecutors could give the family closure by finding Andelka Morariu’s body.

“This is the second-best thing, to make sure the person responsible for her death is sitting behind bars for the rest of his life,” Constantine said.