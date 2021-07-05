St. Petersburg man killed in shooting during large gathering early Monday

ST. PETERSBURG — A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man died after he was shot near a large crowd early Monday outside a rental hall on 16th Street South, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. outside the parking lot of Leanne’s Rental Hall, 1566 16th Street S, St. Petersburg Police Department said.

There were about 100 to 150 people gathered when Eric Thornhill Chavis was shot, police said. He suffered critical injuries and later died at a hospital.

No other information about the shooting was immediately released.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and a tip to TIP 411.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.