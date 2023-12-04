St. Petersburg man who served more than 20 years for murder faces child sex abuse charges

A St. Petersburg man who was released from prison last year after he served more than 20 years for a murder charge has been arrested on charges of child sexual abuse in connection with incidents that police said occurred in late November.

Xavier Javoris Love was 16 years old when he was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the April 1999 death of Juan Jose Gonzalez, 24. Gonzalez was shot to death after he answered a knock at the door of his apartment in the 4200 block of 37th Street S in St. Petersburg and found people outside demanding money. He tried to close the door but a robber shot him, police said.

Love was found guilty of second-degree murder and in December 2000 was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released in July 2022 and was scheduled to remain on probation until 2029.

Love, who is now 41, is accused of picking up a 15-year-old girl in the area of Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg on Nov. 25 and bringing her to his residence in the 800 block of 15th Street South, according to arrest affidavits filed by St. Petersburg police.

He is facing three charges of lewd and lascivious battery and also was charged with violating his probation on the murder charge, records show.

Love is being held at the Pinellas County jail. An assistant public defender was appointed to represent Love and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.