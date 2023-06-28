St. Petersburg man sexually attacked woman who mistook him for Uber driver, police say

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and sexually attacked a woman who got into his vehicle after she mistook it for an Uber.

Kenneth Levelle Streeter, 32, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the attack, which occurred Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Fourth Street S, according to an arrest affidavit filed by St. Petersburg police.

Police said the woman called for an Uber, but mistakenly got into a blue Ford Explorer that was driven by Streeter. The woman “had been drinking,” the affidavit states, and wasn’t paying attention to where the Explorer was being driven or that her app said she wasn’t in the correct vehicle.

Streeter parked behind an apartment complex. He got into the back seat and started kissing the woman, but she resisted and tried to get out, the affidavit states.

Streeter then “forcibly pulled her back into the vehicle, ripping a white shirt off the victim and leaving her shoes outside the vehicle,” the affidavit states. He closed the door and put his hands down the woman’s pants, the affidavit states.

The woman pulled a pocket knife, escaped from the vehicle and ran away. The affidavit states that the incident was captured on video and that investigators tracked Streeter down through the vehicle.

Streeter was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery and kidnapping. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Wednesday on $160,000 bail.