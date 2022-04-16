St. Petersburg man shot to death in Polk County

DAVENPORT — A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man was shot to death in Polk County Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying three men they believe were involved in the slaying.

Xavier Antonio Johnson was shot and killed inside a home on Acorn Court in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sherriff’s Office. The shooting occurred during a suspected drug transaction, deputies said.

Investigators believe Johnson and his associates were selling marijuana from the house, which they rented through Airbnb, since April 8. On Wednesday, three unidentified men went inside the house, deputies said. One of the men was carrying a gun, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office released a video on its social media accounts Saturday of three men carrying the victim out of the house. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the three men in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. A person can also submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.