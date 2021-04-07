St. Petersburg man shot and killed mother with kids in car, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 20-year-old now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a mother of two.

Tyron Jackasal faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of K’Mia Simmons, who was shot and killed while riding in a car on March 30 while she held one child in her lap and the other was in the backseat, according to St. Petersburg police.

Jackasal was already in the Pinellas County jail. He was arrested Tuesday on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. Police say that day he and two others robbed a man outside a barber shop on Sixth Street S of a $30,000 gold chain and shot him.

Simmons was killed while stopped at a red light at 18th Avenue S and 22nd Street S, police say, when someone started shooting at the vehicle she was riding in.

She was sitting in the passenger seat when she was struck while holding her year-old toddler and the gunshots barely missed her 2-year-old daughter in the back, according to St. Petersburg police.

Investigators believe the actual target of the shooting was the driver, Parise Lovett Jr., the father of Simmons’ youngest daughter. But he left the scene of the shooting and as of last week, police said they had not spoken to him about the incident in person.