St. Petersburg mom of teen driver accused in fatal crash faces criminal charge

The mother of a teen driver accused of crashing an SUV, killing two teen passengers, is facing a criminal charge in connection with the fatal crash, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Eloda Hogan of St. Petersburg faces a charge of “allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle causing death,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. The 54-year-old was issued a notice to appear, in place of an arrest, according to police spokesperson Ashley Limardo.

Police say 17-year-old Nikia Killens crashed Hogan’s black 2013 Buick Rendezvous into a power pole on the 4200 block of 11th Avenue S on Aug. 6.

According to court records, the Buick became airborne after Killens sped through a raised intersection at about 50 mph. The posted speed in the neighborhood is 30 mph.

The passenger side of the vehicle hit the power pole. One of Killens’ passengers, 18-year-old Brice Lewis, was in the back seat on the passenger side and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court records. The other passenger, 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she was later pronounced dead. Killens suffered minor injuries.

Killens was arrested Nov. 17 and is being charged as an adult, according to police and court records. She faces two felony counts of driving without a license, causing death.