St. Petersburg is the No. 2 trending U.S. destination this year, Tripadvisor says

St. Petersburg is one of the “up and up” spots in the U.S. this year, according to Tripadvisor.

The travel site named the Sunshine City as the No. 2 trending destination in the nation for 2024, Tripadvisor announced Tuesday.

St. Petersburg is famous for its sunshine, 244 miles of coastline on Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Among the highlights featured by Tripadvisor was Ft. De Soto Park, the Pinellas Trail, Sunken Gardens and baseball games at Tropicana Field.

Tripadvisor said St. Petersburg was also great for its nightlife, paddleboarding and ... “whale watching”?

Tourists might have better luck spotting dolphins or manatees.

Tripadvisor expects travel to keep momentum in 2024 after a resurgence of people going on vacation after the pandemic. About 93% of Americans have budgeted to spend the same amount on travel this year as last, according to data from Tripadvisor.

Some of the most popular Tripadvisor destinations — calculated by yearly growth in interest — have vibrant art scenes, hip culture or natural wonders, the travel site said. Another Florida location, Marathon, also made the trending list in the U.S. at No. 3.

2024′s trending U.S. destinations

1. Napa, Calif.

2. St. Petersburg, Fla.

3. Marathon, Fla.

4. Brooklyn, N.Y.

5. Provincetown, Mass.

6. West Yellowstone, Mont.

7. Homer, Alaska.

8. Eureka Springs, Ark.

9. Portland, Ore.

10. Kanab, Utah