St. Petersburg officer shoots suspect, police say

One person has been sent to the hospital after being shot by a St. Petersburg police officer Thursday night, authorities say.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Street South and 22nd Avenue South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

All lanes of 34th Street South in that area are closed in both north and south directions, police said.

No information was released about the person who was shot or why the person is considered a suspect.

The officer was not injured, police said.

