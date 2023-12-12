St. Petersburg physician not guilty by reason of insanity in sister’s death

A St. Petersburg physician was so mentally unwell when she choked and killed her older sister last spring that she didn’t understand what she was doing was wrong and cannot be held criminally responsible.

Two mental health experts, defense lawyers, state prosecutors and a judge all agreed Monday that Charee Howard should be deemed not guilty by reason of insanity in the April killing of her sister, Sherry Lynn Howard.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Keith Meyer approved the agreement after hearing testimony from experts that Howard suffered from schizophrenia and was in a psychotic state when the killing occurred. The experts said she was plagued with paranoid thoughts and persecutory delusions centered on witchcraft and “spiritual warfare.”

The ruling means that Howard, 39, will not face prison time, but will instead be committed to a state hospital to undergo treatment.

Howard sat straight-backed in an orange jail shirt throughout the somber half-hour hearing. She at one point appeared to wipe tears from her eyes as a psychologist said that mental illness had cost her sister’s life.

“In my opinion, she did not have the capacity to know right from wrong because of her mental illness,” said Mark Ruiz, a forensic psychologist who testified for the state.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to comment after the hearing. Family members of the two women sat in the courtroom gallery, but likewise declined to speak about the case.

The court proceeding bookended a case that stunned many in the St. Petersburg community, where the sisters were well-known. Local elected officials and city leaders knew both as civic-minded residents who wanted to improve the place that had been their home for years.

Charee Howard was a licensed osteopathic physician, who ran her own business. Sherry Lynn Howard, 54, was a real estate consultant who’d worked for Keller Williams.

Charee Howard called 911 the afternoon of April 11, a Tuesday, and told a call taker that she had just “choked” and “killed” her sister, according to court records. St. Petersburg police officers soon arrived to the small home the sisters shared on Newton Avenue S, in the city’s Bartlett Park neighborhood.

They found Sherry Lynn Howard lying just inside the home’s front door. She had been strangled.

Charee Howard was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. But that charge was formally dropped Monday.

Ruiz, the state’s psychologist, said he’d reviewed records related to Howard’s mental health history. They included a police report and body camera footage from an incident a little less than a month before the killing.

The records indicated that Charee Howard called 911 on March 14 and said she believed there was a man in her house who had tied her up. She showed no violent behavior during the incident, Ruiz said. Her sister spoke with officers during the incident.

Ruiz diagnosed her with schizophrenia. Her condition was marked by behavior the psychologist called “bizarre,” and manifested in delusions, persecutory and paranoid beliefs.

She started to show signs of mental illness at least a year before her sister’s death, Ruiz said. He said it is possible that she had symptoms before that.

She had previously received treatment at multiple psychiatric facilities and was prescribed antipsychotic medication, Ruiz said. But she had not consistently taken the medicine.

Howard hadn’t slept for a day prior to the killing. She spoke of people trying to harm her through witchcraft.

Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide asked if Howard posed a danger to herself or other people.

“It is my opinion, given what has happened here, that yes, she is a danger to others, particularly if she is not treated,” Ruiz said.

He recommended that Howard be committed to a secure facility, noting that it would be difficult for her to manage her condition on her own.

In meetings with the psychologist, Howard was sometimes tearful, he said.

“Would you agree,” asked Assistant Public Defender Maria Deliberato, “that she expressed disbelief that she could have harmed her sister, who she loved so much?”

“Yes,” Ruiz said. “She did say that.”

Michael Maher, a psychiatrist who testified for the defense, noted that Howard has resumed taking psychotropic medication since she was jailed and her condition has improved, but not to the point where her treatment would be considered complete.

Howard will next be moved to a state hospital. The court will monitor her progress and reexamine her case in six months.