St. Petersburg plastic surgeon Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.

Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”

“After a strong fight combined with outstanding medical attention, I am brokenhearted to inform you that Chris went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at his bedside,” the note said.

Newman’s death came six days after deputies responded to a shooting call at a home on the 5400 block of Griffin Road in Brooksville that is owned by an limited liability corporation for which Christopher and Rose Newman are listed as registered agents, records show. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a shooting call for service at that address on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide the report for that shooting call, citing an active investigation.

That same day at about 9:15 p.m., Hernando deputies responded to a shooting call at a home “in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road,” according to information previously released by the Sheriff’s Office. That intersection is about a mile from the home owned by the Newmans.

Responding deputies found two men who had been shot. The two men were related and shot each other when an argument escalated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One of the men died at the scene and the second was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has declined to release the men’s names, citing Marsy’s Law and an ongoing investigation. But a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case number for the double shooting is the same case number for the shooting on the 5400 block of Griffin Road.

By Wednesday morning, a sign had been taped to the door of Christopher Newman’s office on 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg saying the office was temporarily closed. A woman who came to the door that morning told a Tampa Bay Times reporter that the office had no comment.

A message posted later that day on the office’s Facebook and Instagram pages and signed by Rose Newman said her husband was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital on Friday, Jan. 6. It provided no details about what happened to him.

“We can assure you he is currently receiving outstanding medical attention and, most importantly, compassionate care for his sustained injuries,” the message said. “We are overwhelmed by the amount of love, support and compassion we have received over the past few days and it truly represents how many lives Chris has impacted.”

The message said the family would provide updates on Newman’s condition and asked for privacy and prayers.

The next morning, the Hernando Sheriff’s Office announced that the second man involved in the Brooksville shooting had died. Later in the day, the second note from Rose Newman announcing Christopher’s Newman’s death was posted on his practice’s social media pages.

“I know this news brings much sorrow, but let us all allow Chris’ light to shine through ourselves and celebrate the opportunity to know a man who brought so much love and joy into so many lives,” the note said.

The note said arrangements for a memorial service and burial were to be determined. It asked for privacy for the family as they grieve the loss.

The two notes drew dozens of comments on Facebook and Instagram offering condolences to the family and praise for Christopher Newman, who according to his website performs aesthetic plastic surgery procedures such as breast augmentation and tummy tucks and non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as skin resurfacing.

“He was a very caring, compassionate man and skilled surgeon,” Facebook user Christine Schoonever said in a comment.

“He literally changed my life for the better!!” Facebook user Iris Susan Paulette said in a comment under the note about Newman’s death. “Such an amazing man and Doctor.”