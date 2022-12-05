St. Petersburg police accuse teacher of having sex with 16-year-old student

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 31-year-old teacher from St. Petersburg on charges related to engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old student, according to records.

Conor Westrate was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with minors, according to an arrest affidavit. Westrate knew the 16-year-old because “he was her teacher at a Pinellas County School,” the affidavit said.

Isabel Mascareñas, a spokesperson for the Pinellas County school district, said Westrate was not a teacher for Pinellas County Schools. Mascareñas told the Tampa Bay Times Westrate is a charter school employee and to contact Pinellas MYcroSchool for additional information. Pinellas MYcroSchool is a public charter high school located in St. Petersburg.

A voicemail and email to the charter school seeking comment were not returned as of Monday afternoon.

According to Westrate’s arrest affidavit, he met the 16-year-old girl at a hotel in downtown St. Petersburg and engaged in sex. Westrate told police after he was read his Miranda rights that the 16-year-old said she was 18 years old, the affidavit said.

Westrate was booked into the Pinellas County Jail late Friday. He was released after posting a $10,000 bail on that charge and a $2,000 bail on an unrelated misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court for petit theft in Orange County.