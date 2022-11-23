St. Petersburg police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run on Central Avenue

St. Petersburg Police have arrested the driver of an SUV who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian Thursday in downtown St. Petersburg.

Scott Herndon, 57, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, according to the agency.

Police said Herndon struck John Cowie, 67, while Herndon was driving a black 2018 Chevy SUV heading west on Central Avenue toward 25th Street S, just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Cowie was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and died of his injuries Friday.

Police said Herndon initially left the scene, but was followed by a witness and later returned.