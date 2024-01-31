St. Petersburg police arrest man on attempted murder charge after domestic shooting

St. Petersburg police have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge after a shooting at a home in the Pinellas Point neighborhood early Wednesday.

Police responded at 1:55 a.m. to a call about a man who had been shot inside a home at 653 64th Ave. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators believe Jacob Woodside Merrett, 35, shot the man in “a domestic-related incident,” police said. Merrett lives at the home and he and the man know each other, according to police.

Merrett was booked into the Pinellas County jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and was being held Wednesday without bond.