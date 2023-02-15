St. Petersburg police arrest second suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death

St. Petersburg Police have arrested a second suspect in the December shooting death of 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton.

David Moore, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with Lofton’s death. Moore was being held at the Pinellas County jail on Wednesday.

Lofton was shot on Dec. 29 while he was walking near 9th Avenue S and 16th Street S, police said. Lofton’s family said he was visiting from Georgia for the holidays and had been walking back from hanging out with his brother and their friends when he was shot.

Deonte Bishop, 17, was arrested on Dec. 30 on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with Lofton’s death. Bishop is also facing charges in connection with a fatal crash where police said he was driving without a license and fled the scene.

No other details about what led to Moore’s arrest were immediately released.