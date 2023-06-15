St. Petersburg police arrest woman in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

A Clearwater woman has been arrested on a charge that she left the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Petersburg last month.

Twanda Shaw, 38, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Shaw was driving a 2006 Lexus SUV at 2:15 a.m. on May 6 when she hit and killed Cassandra Gelineau, 28, at 34th Street S and 15th Avenue S., according to St. Petersburg police. Gelineau had been walking in a crosswalk when hit, police said, and died on the scene.

Police found the Lexus abandoned near the scene of the crash and later determined Shaw was the driver through “investigative techniques,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Gelineau’s family had set up a memorial on 34th Street S and asked the public to help find the driver.

Shaw was released from the Pinellas County jail on $10,000 bail, court records show.