St. Petersburg police charge man with murder after body found in alley

Police found the body of 45-year-old Devontae Lawson in a St. Petersburg alleyway Thursday afternoon. Now they say they have arrested his killer.

St. Petersburg police detectives located Tyrone Anthony Walker, 41, in Tampa on Saturday and arrested him with assistance from the Tampa Police Department. Walker is charged with second-degree murder and has been taken into custody, detectives said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The men had an argument Thursday, police said, and Walker shot Lawson and then dumped his body in an alley on the 4500 block of 21st Avenue South. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. and found him, the Tampa Bay Times previously reported.