St. Petersburg police homicide detective mishandled cases before resigning

In her six-plus years at the St. Petersburg Police Department, Christina Kenney made a name for herself solving homicide and human trafficking cases.

In 2019, she stood alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, the state’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, and leaders at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to receive the Combatting Human Trafficking Award for investigating multiple cases that led to the arrest of adults who were abusing children. That was just one of the accolades she received during her time at the agency, where she worked her way up from a patrol officer after moving to St. Petersburg from Richmond, Virginia.

Her upward path at the department changed direction in 2022, when state prosecutors complained to Kenney’s bosses that she mishandled key evidence and witnesses. She was transferred out of the major crimes unit and resigned later that year but was never disciplined. After she left, more problems were discovered with her cases, records show. The issues with her cases warrant a review of her work as a major crimes detective, a policing expert says.

A department spokesperson said no internal affairs investigation was conducted into Kenney. Instead, problems with her cases were later added to her personnel file.

Kenney, meanwhile, is still being used as a witness in about 20 ongoing court cases, according to the Pinellas County Clerk of Court’s office.

In March 2022, Kenney was transferred from senior detective in the major crimes unit to a patrol officer. The reason, according to an email sent to Police Chief Anthony Holloway, was that Kenney clashed with prosecutors over how she handled her cases and had conflicts with other detectives.

Maj. David Gerardo told Holloway he’d received a call from Pinellas-Pasco Assistant State Attorney Nash Licona, who said that Kenney was “adversarial” during an attempted homicide case.

Kenney didn’t obtain the medical records for the victim, didn’t document her actions as lead investigator and refused to subpoena the victim and a witness to speak with the prosecutor, Licona told Gerardo. After three weeks, Licona subpoenaed them himself.

Gerardo said he’d previously been alerted to concerns about Kenney in August 2021 by Rita Pavan Peters, assistant statewide prosecutor for the office of the attorney general. Peters reported that Kenney had interfered in a human trafficking case by claiming that a victim didn’t know about a plea deal the prosecution made with the defendants. Peters said that Kenney was “mistaken” and that “professional conflicts negatively impacted” their interaction.

After being reassigned, Kenney resigned in May 2022.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Kenney said she was transferred out of the major crimes unit because the agency wanted to “cover up” corruption, but she did not elaborate. She said she resigned because she decided to take an early retirement.

Yolanda Fernandez, a department spokesperson, said that officials have “no knowledge” of a cover-up in the major crimes unit and that Kenney was not eligible for retirement when she left.

“She did not have a good relationship with state attorney prosecutors or co-workers in her unit and it was affecting her work,” Fernandez said. Kenney reapplied to the department in August 2022, Fernandez said, but was denied due to “past performance issues.” Fernandez said there is no total count of how many of Kenney’s cases may have had issues with evidence.

As other detectives in the major crimes unit picked up her cases, they found “multiple instances” of mishandled evidence, according to emails sent in August 2022 from Sgt. Scott Elizondo to Assistant Chief Joseph Dente.

Kenney didn’t submit forensic evidence for two guns that were suspected murder weapons and did not submit digital evidence to prosecutors in which a homicide suspect shared incriminating information.

“This evidence is extremely valuable and key to a successful prosecution,” Elizondo wrote.

Elizondo said that without another detective reviewing the case months later, “this evidence would most likely never have come to light.”

Kenney mishandled key evidence at least three times in the year before she left, the emails said, and Elizondo wrote that if Kenney had not resigned, “a Bureau Investigation would have been initiated,” which could have resulted in progressive discipline.

The lack of reprimand for Kenney sets a bad precedent for other officers, a policing expert says.

Steve Chancellor has 34 years of experience investigating high-level crimes and directed the cold case unit at the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for four years.

“How are you going to enforce discipline if you let issues like this pass without an official reprimand?” Chancellor said.

Attorneys now have the opportunity to review Kenney’s work and potentially pursue cases for wrongful convictions, Chancellor said.

Chancellor encouraged transparency.

“Because if the public begins to lose confidence in you, then you really have problems,” he said.