St. Petersburg police identify woman whose burned body was found in alley

St. Petersburg police have identified a woman whose burned body was found in an alley last week.

The body found in the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue early Thursday morning was Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31, police said on Monday.

Police and fire officials were called to a fire at 12:42 a.m. Thursday. Once the fire was extinguished, a burned body was found, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

No other details have been released.